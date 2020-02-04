Ashland Global Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 216.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

