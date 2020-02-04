Amgen, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241,185 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

