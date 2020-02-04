Varian Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE:VAR opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

