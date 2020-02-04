EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Critical Review

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.12 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.72 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.06 $11.65 million $0.46 56.39

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 2.16% 3.72% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats EMCORE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

