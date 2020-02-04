Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.94 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $74.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $384.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.72 million, with estimates ranging from $472.88 million to $503.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,504,740.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock valued at $42,624,232 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

