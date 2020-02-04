Financial Comparison: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) vs. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NASDAQ:SSW)

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Globus Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 2.37 $278.80 million $1.22 9.86 Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.18 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 3 0 0 1.75 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.64%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 37.89% 8.27% 3.02% Globus Maritime -27.95% -11.08% -5.17%

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

