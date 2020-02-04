EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) vs. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head to Head Survey

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.12 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.72 NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.74 $2.21 billion $5.94 21.16

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% NXP Semiconductors 4.51% 23.37% 10.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 0 2 15 0 2.88

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $135.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

