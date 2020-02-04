B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.50 Million

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $462.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $458.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $458.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

