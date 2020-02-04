Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) versus Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Comparison

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nielsen pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -19.46% 21.91% 4.09% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 9.90% 15.88% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nielsen and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.52 billion 1.13 -$712.00 million $1.73 11.91 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.17 billion 3.92 $121.48 million $1.08 38.83

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nielsen beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

