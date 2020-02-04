Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

