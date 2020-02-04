Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) vs. Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Head to Head Analysis

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lake Shore Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 15.05% 4.82% 0.69% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.79 $4.00 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.89 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

