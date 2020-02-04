Analysts Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $334.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.23 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $327.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardtronics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATM. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Cardtronics stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

