Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

