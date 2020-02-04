Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVN. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

