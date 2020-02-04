Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Shares of CAT opened at $129.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

