CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.31. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 258,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,483. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.