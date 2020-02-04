Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $845.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Enova International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

