Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.