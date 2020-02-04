Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
