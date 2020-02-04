Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

