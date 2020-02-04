Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE:CNNE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.