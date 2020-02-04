Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 255,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Caterpillar
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to "Hold"
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
