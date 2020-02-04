Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 255,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

