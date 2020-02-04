Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.