Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DAC opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Danaos has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

