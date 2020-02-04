Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. grace capital bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.