Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

