Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report