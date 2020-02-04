Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,948,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Signal by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 426,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

