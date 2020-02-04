World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WWE opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.