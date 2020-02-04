Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TWLO opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.
In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.