FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

FSV stock opened at C$132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.40. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$106.79 and a twelve month high of C$143.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

