Primerica (PRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRI opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $392,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Earnings History for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report