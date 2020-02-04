Primerica (PRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRI opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $392,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

