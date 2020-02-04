Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to release its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Post to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Post has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

