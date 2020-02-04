Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.