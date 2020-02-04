Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Earnings History for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Upgraded at ValuEngine
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caterpillar
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
CBIZ Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Enova International Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Eaton Vance Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
Douglas Emmett Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report