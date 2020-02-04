Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

