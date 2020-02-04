Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

