FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.