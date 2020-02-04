Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.