Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc.
Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc.
KeyCorp Comments on Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc Lifted by Analyst
Packaging Corp Of America Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share
Packaging Corp Of America Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report