KeyCorp Comments on Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IR opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.