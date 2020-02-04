Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $296,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

