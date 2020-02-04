Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted by Analyst

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

