Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $97.15 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $7,820,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

