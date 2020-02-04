Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.51 on Monday. Paypal has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

