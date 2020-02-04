Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

MTSI stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

