Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Decreased by Analyst

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

