Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1 year low of $89.71 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.