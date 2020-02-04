JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.10 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.73 ($47.35).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.48 ($47.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

