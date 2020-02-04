JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.10 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.73 ($47.35).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.48 ($47.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

