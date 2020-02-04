ValuEngine Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

