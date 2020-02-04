Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $465,276.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

