Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

