Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

