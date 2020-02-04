Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.